Man shot at Stoney Creek townhouse known associate of the Musitano crime family

Hamilton police are investigating a possible Mafia connection to a shooting that targeted a known associate of the Musitano crime family.

The shooting at 34 Marina Point Cres. in Stoney Creek early Sunday is the latest in a string of ongoing violence that has included the murder of Angelo Musitano in May of 2017 and the shooting of his older brother and mob boss Pat Musitano in Mississauga, which he survived, this April. Members of rival families have also been murdered, including Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday someone rang the doorbell at the Stoney Creek townhouse and the 43-year-old victim answered and was shot.

Police have not released his name, but several sources have confirmed to the The Spectator he is Jason Lalonde. He is well known to police and is known to be an associate of the Musitano crime family, though not a "made" mafia member, sources say.

The man was shot multiple times in the targeted and specific attack, said Det. Sgt. Peter Thom, of the major crime unit. The victim underwent surgery in hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The victim had rented the townhome near Winona Road and the QEW for a couple of years and was with a friend at the time, Thom said.

A black SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting. It's not yet clear how many people may have been involved. Police had no information that the SUV was seen in the neighbourhood prior to the shooting. Police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance footage from the area.

"We don't know what the motive is," Thom said, adding that detectives are open to all options. "We're not excluding the fact that it may be related to other ongoing incidents in Hamilton."

Police, including forensics, were at the home all day Sunday. The scene was expected to be released Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tom Hutton at 905-546-3926