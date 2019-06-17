Fans wait hours in line to ride new Harry Potter ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort's new Harry Potter-themed roller coaster opened this week, and visitors were waiting in line for multiple hours to ride it.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened on Thursday at the resort's Islands of Adventure park. The wait to get on the ride was more than five hours, and even hours longer at some points in the day.

Fans started lining up in pre-dawn hours.

One of those early-arriving fans was Tyler Britt who lives on Florida's Space Coast. He tells the Orlando Sentinel the ride is "amazing."