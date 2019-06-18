Waterdown gymnasts compete against Canada's best

Three Waterdown gymnasts who train at the Burlington Gymnastics Club recently competed against the best in the nation.

Hannah Bramwell, 15, and Kirah Stortini, 13, competed at the Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics from May 21-26 at Carleton University in Ottawa. Meanwhile, Alexandria Kline took home the title at the 2019 Eastern Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Summerside, P.E.I., May 9-11.

Burlington Gymnastics Club provincial gymnastics coach Kathy Kline said the gymnasts qualified for the two events at provincial championships in April. Depending on how they are ranked, the athletes qualify for either the national or Eastern Canadian event.

“We had seven athletes in total selected for those two championships,” she said, adding four qualified for Eastern Canadians and three for nationals. “The club had amazing representation at both competitions.”

“It was the best possible way it could have ended.” — Alexandria Kline

Bramwell said at the national competition, the first day saw the athletes took part in the all-around competition as part of Team Ontario — vault, bars, beam and floor. The top 20 individual finishers moved on to the second day, where they would compete individually for the club.

While Bramwell placed 22nd and didn’t qualify for the second day of competition, her team won the title.

She said the competition — which involved staying in dorms for a week — was great.

“Being around so many amazing athletes … was pretty cool,” she said, adding Canadian Olympians were training at the same facility.

Meanwhile, Stortini placed third overall in Canada in her age category as an individual, while her team also placed third at the Ottawa event.

For her part. Alexandria Kline said the Eastern Canadian event is a one-day competition — one where she took home the all-around crown.