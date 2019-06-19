Flamborough power outage affecting nearly 3,000 Alectra Utilities customers

More than 2,800 Alectra Utilities customers in Flamborough are without power June 19.

The limited outage is affecting homes and businesses in the area bound by Hwy. 403 and the 6th Concession Road West, as well as Hamilton Street North and Millgrove Side Road.

The utilities company says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power in Waterdown as well as parts of Dundas and Ancaster.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Alectra Utilities posted on Twitter that power should be restored by 8:30 p.m. June 19. It said the outage is a result of a supply issue from Hydro One.