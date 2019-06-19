UPDATE: Hydro crews working to restore power in Flamborough, Dundas

Power has been restored to most Alectra Utilities customers in Flamborough, Dundas and Ancaster affected by a June 19 outage.

Hydro crews are now working to restore power to 27 homes and businesses in Flamborough and Dundas. The limited outage, caused by a fallen tree, is affecting those in the area of Old Guelph Road between Hwy. 6 and York Road. Power should be restored by 6 a.m. June 20.

More than 2,800 Alectra Utilities customers in Flamborough in the area bound by Hwy. 403 and the 6th Concession Road West, as well as Hamilton Street North and Millgrove Side Road were without power between 4:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday. That outage was a result of a supply issue from Hydro One, said Alectra in a tweet.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was edited at 10:10 p.m. June 19 to include the most up to date information about the power outage.