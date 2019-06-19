Councillors want action to stop hate groups from rallying outside city hall

After the meeting, Eisenberger said he has concerns about security staff handling these situations as their job is to secure the building. "The moment it trips into hate and violence ... and I'm not clear where the line is in terms of hate speech, I think we leave the police and others to manage that issue," he said.

During the discussion, Coun. Sam Merulla said he is concerned about the attention these groups are getting.

"The more publicity these guys get, the more people are joining their cause," he said.

On Saturday, radical evangelical protesters crashed the annual celebration for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and were joined by a contingent of yellow-vesters, who have protested the federal government's immigration policies among other things at city hall.

This Saturday, a group is planning a "peaceful demonstration" at city hall to send the message that "organized hatred has no place in our city."

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., which coincides with when yellow-vesters have rallied.

"We understand the temptation to view this action as a direct response to the attacks that occurred at Saturday's Pride event," says an anonymous statement from the organizers, who identify themselves as "cisgender white women." "However, our action exists not as a reaction, but as a result of us examining the ways we could better put our privilege to use in service to our community."

Earlier this week, tensions ran high at a 2SLGBTQIA+ community conversation meant to keep the discussion going after the city's advisory committee opposed unfurling Pride flags at city hall this year.

The meeting held in a jam-packed council chambers Tuesday night was organized to discuss topics such as the LGBTQ advisory committee's decision about the flag raising and the committee's selection process.

But last weekend's Pride celebration also dominated the conversation, with some community members raising concerns about how police handled the violence as well as their overall support for 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Attendees also expressed polarizing opinions about whether the officers who attended the community conversation should have been present.

While some called on the couple of officers to leave, noting their uniforms can be related to trauma for many in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, others suggested giving them the same respect attendees would want for themselves and not alienating an entire group.

Another person said officers who attended could be trying to figure out what police did wrong in handling the weekend event.

After the community conversation, Det. Paul Corrigan, Hamilton Police Service's hate crime co-ordinator, said he and Deputy Chief Frank Bergen attended to listen to concerns from the community, figure out where they went wrong and try and build a relationship. "We heard so much anger," he said. "That's what we need to hear."

He said police are aware of the plan for Saturday and public safety is their main concern.

After the meeting, Darren Stewart-Jones, who moved to Hamilton from Toronto about 10 years ago, said last week someone yelled a homophobic slur at him on the street for the first time since he moved here.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call to me," he said, noting the city needs a safe space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Moderator Cameron Kroetsch acknowledged things got a little "messy" and tough discussions took place, but he said it's important to have these conversations.

"We know there's a lot of work to do," he said.

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

