Elephant attack at African Lion Safari under investigation

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the injury of an animal trainer recently attacked by an elephant at the African Lion Safari.
The trainer, in his 30s, was flown by Ornge Air Ambulance from the wildlife park near Rockton to Hamilton General Hospital after the attack on Friday afternoon.
The park, a tourist attraction, remained open for the weekend.
Labour ministry spokesperson Janet Deline said the ministry did not issue a stop-work order to require the park to be shut down after the incident.
Ministry investigators did, however, issue a "requirement" to African Lion Safari, but Deline could not specify to what it pertained.
Generally, a requirement can refer to employment records, documents or information related to equipment, she said.
African Lion Safari general manager Trish Gerth did not return Spectator calls and emails on Monday about what actions, if any, the park has taken in the aftermath of the attack.
African Lion Safari says on its website it maintains one of the most successful conservation programs in North America for Asian elephants, an endangered species.
It is also home to the largest Asian elephant herd "in any zoological facility in North America."
The park, on Cooper Road near Safari Road off Highway 6, has 16 elephants.
