8-year wait for park is déjà vu for Waterdown residents

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said until the development on the DiMarco lands proceeds, the park is in limbo.

“There’s nothing the city can do,” she said, “Timing of developments is really up to the developer.

“It’s private property, private land, they own it and that developer decided they were not going to develop that land.”

She said the park land has just been sitting there for a long time.

“In the last eight years we’ve had a number of phone calls to my office,” she said of the Sadielou and Gunby park. “I can’t tell you how many, but I would suggest its upwards of 30 or 40.”

Partridge said it is unfortunate that people who bought their homes around the park did so with the understanding that the park was going to be developed imminently.

“It just hasn’t happened,” she said.

Partridge said she has directed staff to investigate whether the city can develop the block of land which has been developed within the Silverwood development, rather than wait for the DiMarco lands. In that case, they would have to work with the developer on grading and sodding the property.

“If we can do that, perhaps we can look at putting some amenities in there, but it’s very difficult because we’re dealing with half of a park, instead on a whole park,” she said.

She said her hope is at the very least it can be developed into an area where they local children can play soccer or fly kites, but admitted it will be difficult to include any amenities based on the size of the property.

“I’ve asked staff to put it in the 2021 budget, to put some monies aside to turn it into a basic park,” she said. “At least the families could enjoy something there.”

Millar said she finds it odd that the developer to the east has not decided to move forward.

“Who decides not to build houses in Waterdown?” said Millar. “It’s got to be multimillion-dollar gift basket.”

Millar said she has some experience dealing with the City of Hamilton, as three years ago they purchased a house in Dundas with the intent of tearing it down and building a bungalow.

“We’ve been through the site plan process with the City of Hamilton and the amount of rigmarole and red tape that we’ve had to go through to get permission to tear down the house and rebuild has been enormous,” she said. “So when we see developers who after eight years haven’t been forced to provide the park that was part of the site plan of the development, we just think, ‘Something smells a little rotten.’

“How does that happen?”

According to documents from the Ontario Municipal Board, DiMarco has appealed to the board citing the failure of the City of Hamilton to make a decision on a proposed plan of subdivision.

According to the documents, the appeal was launched because the city failed to rezone the property “from agricultural to residential and to approve a draft plan of subdivision to permit the development of a residential development there composed of 128 units.”

In 2011, the parties reached a settlement in the case, with a draft plan approval if DiMarco conveyed lands to the city for future arterial roadway purposes. But in 2017 the city and DiMarco reached an agreement to convey the land to city, based upon a number of conditions.

While Millar said she doesn’t have small children who would play at the park, she said there are a number of small children who play on the streets in the subdivision.

“It’s mostly young families and the kids play on the road — it’s a very family-oriented neighbourhood,” she said. “But, oh my gosh, somebody is going to get hurt because there are always kids on the road.

“I’m just worried about it.”