Jessey The Elf repeats as Canada's fastest lifeguard

Waterdown lifeguard Jessey The Elf defended his crown as the Open Men’s Overall Champion at the 2019 Canadian Pool Lifesaving Championships in Markham earlier this month.

Elf, who is a lifeguard at the Flamborough Family YMCA, took home six gold medals and bronze at the event, an improvement on his five golds and two silvers at the 2018 event, which pits the fastest lifeguards from across Canada against each other.

The 24-year-old won the open men’s 200-metre obstacle, open men’s line throw, open men’s 100 m rescue medley, open men’s 100 m mannequin tow with fin and the open men’s 200 m super lifesaver. As well, he took home a bronze in the open men’s 100 m mannequin carry with fins and gold as the overall points leader to repeat as national champion.

He said it is an honour to be crowned as Canada’s fastest lifeguard.

“My ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics.” — Jessey The Elf

“It’s a huge honour for me,” he said. “I’m very thankful, because there are some fast guys I race against.

“Being reassured that I’m on of Canada’s top guys is pretty exciting for me.”

Elf said as a result of his success at the event he has been named to the Canadian team for the Royal Life Saving Society’s Festival of Lifesaving in Leeds, England in the fall. In late 2018, Elf competed at the Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, Australia, which is held every two years, taking home two medals.

“Now I’ve seen what Worlds is like and I have an idea how fast the guys are,” he said.

The 2020 Worlds will be held in Italy and he is striving to make the team, but said the Leeds event, which takes place in the pool, will feature many of the top athletes in the world.

Elf said as his participation and travel to life-saving events is self-funded and he is stronger at beach-based events, he is not yet sure if he will attend the Leeds event.