L3 WESCAM announces new headquarters in Waterdown

Today, WESCAM employs 1,110 people and McAnanama said the company’s two Burlington facilities are “busting at the seams.” Since 2015, WESCAM has experienced unprecedented growth, expanding its workforce by 60 per cent over that time.

“We need a new building with a bigger roof and a lot more washrooms,” he said. “Today we pass the baton from our history to our future.”

For her part, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the announcement has been two years in the making.

“It’s a very, very big deal,” she said. “I’m so excited and I’m so darn proud of our city staff and everyone who has been involved,” she said.

Partridge added many of the company’s current employees live in Waterdown.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the economic impact that the L3 WESCAM employees will have on our community,” she said. “It’s going to mean that restaurants that are currently here, whether it’s the restaurants, the different shopping areas — they’re going to have more sustainability.”

As well, Partridge said WESCAM moving to Flamborough has the potential to attract other major companies to the area.

“We have a couple of other big ones in the hopper right now,” said Partridge, noting she can’t say which companies. “But this is very exciting.”

She said the influx of high-paying jobs is also important because it gives young people form Flamborough and Waterdown the ability to stay within the community.

“It’s all about building community — I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the announcement represents one of the largest corporate head office investments in Hamilton in over a generation.

He added that the high-paying jobs, impressive talent in the company and global presence raise Hamilton’s tech profile significantly on the national and global scale.

“We know that L3 WESCAM are going to stay in Hamilton or a long, long time,” he said. “Thank you WESCAM … I look forward to some serious construction happening here very, very soon.”