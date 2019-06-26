Hamilton Catholic school board balances budget without layoffs

Hamilton's Catholic school board has approved a balanced operating budget of more than $358 million for the next school year while avoiding any layoffs.

The 2019-20 budget passed by trustees June 25 comes amid some school boards across the province shedding staff to balance their budgets following funding changes announced by the Ministry of Education.

"The budget was not without challenges, but between the co-operation from our employee groups and the outstanding work of our senior administration and finance department, we were able to approve a budget that sustains the important programs that are key to the realization of our mission," said chair Pat Daly. "And we were able to do so without any redundancy or layoffs, which is obviously critically important to us."

The budget for next year cuts spending by more than $6 million compared to the 2018-19 operating budget of $364,274,961 approved by trustees last June.

While the Catholic board handed out surplus notices to 42 high school teachers in April to meet timelines set out in the collective agreement, there was still a "great deal of uncertainty" at that point about their per-pupil Grants for Student Needs and ministry funding for attrition, Daly said.

After receiving additional information from the province, Daly said they were able to employ a number of strategies, including reallocating staff to different positions, to avoid layoffs.

For example, staff previously in "central positions" — such as resource teachers who worked out of an administrative centre and went school-to-school — will now be placed in classrooms, he said.

The board had also accumulated a surplus in previous years to support priorities like "equal opportunities" and "faith formation," which helped, Daly said.

"We're able to access those funds because we've tried to put away funds over the years knowing that the fiscal realities of provincial governments change," he said.

As for student course offerings for next year, Daly said it would be difficult for the board to attribute any changes to the province increasing the average high school class size from 22 to 28 students, which is expected to take place over four years.