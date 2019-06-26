Saying farewell to Queen's Rangers Elementary School in Copetown

"Nobody knows how to say goodbye. It seems so easy till you try."
- Nobody Knows, The Lumineers
There were laughs, the occasional tear, but mostly just fond memories of more than 60 years of public education at Queen’s Rangers Elementary School.
As the rural school prepared for its final classes, students, staff and guests marked the occasion with a June 25 farewell celebration.
Queen’s Rangers is closing under its current name as of June 27, although the building will continue to be used as a holding school until the new Spring Valley Elementary School is built on the C.H. Bray school site.
A presentation in the school gymnasium included the songs ‘A Million Dreams’ from the Greatest Showman, Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ and The Lumineers’ ‘Nobody Knows.’
Other tributes included a Queen’s Rangers rap, photography slideshows and the reading of a letter from the Duke of York’s office.
Named for the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment – which fought alongside the British forces in the American Revolution and later built the Governor’s Road, linking the head of the lake to London and Windsor – Queen’s Rangers Elementary School opened in September, 1958.
Current members of the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment were on hand as special guests for the farewell event.
The school carries many special memories for the Harrison family. Bob Harrison, the former trustee who’s credited with naming the school, was on hand for the farewell ceremony along with his son, John. John’s daughter, Laura, also spent time there as a supply teacher.
John was among the school’s first students, starting out at Queen’s Rangers in Grade 2.
“This school has, over 60 years, nurtured, embraced, encouraged thousands of children,” said John.
Speaking of the trustees and staff, he added: “They worked hard and it was controversial then and I guess the closing now is a little bit shrouded in controversy. But we celebrate Queen’s Rangers.”
As a throng of students, parents and guests watched, Bob and John Harrison perused the contents of a school time capsule held in a copper canister. A 1958 American penny was taped to the top and the contents included a September 1958 Hamilton Spectator, a set of coins, a Queen’s Rangers regimental pin and original hand-written class lists.
According to a brief school history found within the time capsule, and read aloud by John Harrison, Queen’s Rangers replaced four one-and-two-room schools in the area: Mineral Springs School, Victoria School on Governor’s Road, Copetown School on the east side of Highway 52 and Summit School.
The school was built in a record time of three months over the summer of 1958. With construction, furnishing and landscape costs, the final bill was $175,000.
While signs urging the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to keep the school open are still posted along Governor’s Road, a decision to close Queen’s Rangers was confirmed last fall.
As part of a broader Ancaster accommodation review, public school board trustees approved the closure of Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers schools, pending provincial funding for two new JK-8 elementary schools on the C.H. Bray and Rousseau sites, as well as an addition at the Ancaster Senior Public School site.
Education director Manny Figueiredo, who was on hand for the farewell event, said the fate of the school building – once it’s no longer needed as a holding school – will also be decided by trustees.
“It is bittersweet,” he said of the school closing. “It’s part of the transition (and) change.”
"Nobody knows how to say goodbye. It seems so easy till you try."
- Nobody Knows, The Lumineers
There were laughs, the occasional tear, but mostly just fond memories of more than 60 years of public education at Queen’s Rangers Elementary School.
As the rural school prepared for its final classes, students, staff and guests marked the occasion with a June 25 farewell celebration.
Queen’s Rangers is closing under its current name as of June 27, although the building will continue to be used as a holding school until the new Spring Valley Elementary School is built on the C.H. Bray school site.
A presentation in the school gymnasium included the songs ‘A Million Dreams’ from the Greatest Showman, Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ and The Lumineers’ ‘Nobody Knows.’
Other tributes included a Queen’s Rangers rap, photography slideshows and the reading of a letter from the Duke of York’s office.
Named for the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment – which fought alongside the British forces in the American Revolution and later built the Governor’s Road, linking the head of the lake to London and Windsor – Queen’s Rangers Elementary School opened in September, 1958.
Current members of the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment were on hand as special guests for the farewell event.
The school carries many special memories for the Harrison family. Bob Harrison, the former trustee who’s credited with naming the school, was on hand for the farewell ceremony along with his son, John. John’s daughter, Laura, also spent time there as a supply teacher.
John was among the school’s first students, starting out at Queen’s Rangers in Grade 2.
“This school has, over 60 years, nurtured, embraced, encouraged thousands of children,” said John.
Speaking of the trustees and staff, he added: “They worked hard and it was controversial then and I guess the closing now is a little bit shrouded in controversy. But we celebrate Queen’s Rangers.”
As a throng of students, parents and guests watched, Bob and John Harrison perused the contents of a school time capsule held in a copper canister. A 1958 American penny was taped to the top and the contents included a September 1958 Hamilton Spectator, a set of coins, a Queen’s Rangers regimental pin and original hand-written class lists.
According to a brief school history found within the time capsule, and read aloud by John Harrison, Queen’s Rangers replaced four one-and-two-room schools in the area: Mineral Springs School, Victoria School on Governor’s Road, Copetown School on the east side of Highway 52 and Summit School.
The school was built in a record time of three months over the summer of 1958. With construction, furnishing and landscape costs, the final bill was $175,000.
While signs urging the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to keep the school open are still posted along Governor’s Road, a decision to close Queen’s Rangers was confirmed last fall.
As part of a broader Ancaster accommodation review, public school board trustees approved the closure of Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers schools, pending provincial funding for two new JK-8 elementary schools on the C.H. Bray and Rousseau sites, as well as an addition at the Ancaster Senior Public School site.
Education director Manny Figueiredo, who was on hand for the farewell event, said the fate of the school building – once it’s no longer needed as a holding school – will also be decided by trustees.
“It is bittersweet,” he said of the school closing. “It’s part of the transition (and) change.”
"Nobody knows how to say goodbye. It seems so easy till you try."
- Nobody Knows, The Lumineers
There were laughs, the occasional tear, but mostly just fond memories of more than 60 years of public education at Queen’s Rangers Elementary School.
As the rural school prepared for its final classes, students, staff and guests marked the occasion with a June 25 farewell celebration.
Queen’s Rangers is closing under its current name as of June 27, although the building will continue to be used as a holding school until the new Spring Valley Elementary School is built on the C.H. Bray school site.
A presentation in the school gymnasium included the songs ‘A Million Dreams’ from the Greatest Showman, Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ and The Lumineers’ ‘Nobody Knows.’
Other tributes included a Queen’s Rangers rap, photography slideshows and the reading of a letter from the Duke of York’s office.
Named for the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment – which fought alongside the British forces in the American Revolution and later built the Governor’s Road, linking the head of the lake to London and Windsor – Queen’s Rangers Elementary School opened in September, 1958.
Current members of the Queen’s York Rangers 1st American Regiment were on hand as special guests for the farewell event.
The school carries many special memories for the Harrison family. Bob Harrison, the former trustee who’s credited with naming the school, was on hand for the farewell ceremony along with his son, John. John’s daughter, Laura, also spent time there as a supply teacher.
John was among the school’s first students, starting out at Queen’s Rangers in Grade 2.
“This school has, over 60 years, nurtured, embraced, encouraged thousands of children,” said John.
Speaking of the trustees and staff, he added: “They worked hard and it was controversial then and I guess the closing now is a little bit shrouded in controversy. But we celebrate Queen’s Rangers.”
As a throng of students, parents and guests watched, Bob and John Harrison perused the contents of a school time capsule held in a copper canister. A 1958 American penny was taped to the top and the contents included a September 1958 Hamilton Spectator, a set of coins, a Queen’s Rangers regimental pin and original hand-written class lists.
According to a brief school history found within the time capsule, and read aloud by John Harrison, Queen’s Rangers replaced four one-and-two-room schools in the area: Mineral Springs School, Victoria School on Governor’s Road, Copetown School on the east side of Highway 52 and Summit School.
The school was built in a record time of three months over the summer of 1958. With construction, furnishing and landscape costs, the final bill was $175,000.
While signs urging the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to keep the school open are still posted along Governor’s Road, a decision to close Queen’s Rangers was confirmed last fall.
As part of a broader Ancaster accommodation review, public school board trustees approved the closure of Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers schools, pending provincial funding for two new JK-8 elementary schools on the C.H. Bray and Rousseau sites, as well as an addition at the Ancaster Senior Public School site.
Education director Manny Figueiredo, who was on hand for the farewell event, said the fate of the school building – once it’s no longer needed as a holding school – will also be decided by trustees.
“It is bittersweet,” he said of the school closing. “It’s part of the transition (and) change.”