Saying farewell to Queen's Rangers Elementary School in Copetown

John was among the school’s first students, starting out at Queen’s Rangers in Grade 2.

“This school has, over 60 years, nurtured, embraced, encouraged thousands of children,” said John.

Speaking of the trustees and staff, he added: “They worked hard and it was controversial then and I guess the closing now is a little bit shrouded in controversy. But we celebrate Queen’s Rangers.”

As a throng of students, parents and guests watched, Bob and John Harrison perused the contents of a school time capsule held in a copper canister. A 1958 American penny was taped to the top and the contents included a September 1958 Hamilton Spectator, a set of coins, a Queen’s Rangers regimental pin and original hand-written class lists.

According to a brief school history found within the time capsule, and read aloud by John Harrison, Queen’s Rangers replaced four one-and-two-room schools in the area: Mineral Springs School, Victoria School on Governor’s Road, Copetown School on the east side of Highway 52 and Summit School.

The school was built in a record time of three months over the summer of 1958. With construction, furnishing and landscape costs, the final bill was $175,000.

While signs urging the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to keep the school open are still posted along Governor’s Road, a decision to close Queen’s Rangers was confirmed last fall.

As part of a broader Ancaster accommodation review, public school board trustees approved the closure of Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers schools, pending provincial funding for two new JK-8 elementary schools on the C.H. Bray and Rousseau sites, as well as an addition at the Ancaster Senior Public School site.

Education director Manny Figueiredo, who was on hand for the farewell event, said the fate of the school building – once it’s no longer needed as a holding school – will also be decided by trustees.

“It is bittersweet,” he said of the school closing. “It’s part of the transition (and) change.”

