Approval delays put 8 Hamilton school projects in limbo

Johnstone said bids on a 213-pupil addition to Collegiate Avenue also exceeded a $6-million budget and the board is similarly awaiting approval to pay the difference.

She said the 495-pupil Spring Valley school is expected to stay within its $12-million budget, but still needs the OK to go to tender.

“Our staff continues to communicate to the ministry on the significance in particular of these three projects,” Johnstone said, noting students will attend holding schools until they are completed.

But Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MPP Donna Skelly said the board only submitted revised applications for the Greensville and Collegiate Avenue projects “at the most 10 days ago,” pegging the Greensville cost overrun at about $2.5 million.

She said she was unaware of the other projects, but her government must do its due diligence even if the board offers to use its own money because the ministry is seeing school cost overruns across Ontario, including because of higher steel prices.

“It’s about protecting the taxpayers’ dollars and making sure the money is going where it should be going and that everything to keep those costs down is being done,” Skelly said.

“With our government literally going through line by line in our budget and in our expenditures, we simply can’t rubber stamp anything unless they’re reviewed once again.”