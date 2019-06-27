What's open and closed Canada Day weekend in Flamborough

Monday is Canada Day.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Hamilton this long weekend.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed July 1.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.

Related Content 5 Canada Day celebrations in Flamborough and beyond

• LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, July 2. Confirm your collection date here.

• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.

• DARTS, which is also operating holiday service hours, has cancelled its Monday trips with the exception of dialysis. Passengers who need to travel on July 1 must make advance reservations, according to the city.

• Seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, is closed Monday.

• All Hamilton Public Library locations are closed June 30 and July 1.