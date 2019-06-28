Weekend events: More than 10 things to do in Hamilton this Canada Day weekend

Learn abut the War of 1812 and the Fort at Burlington Heights from fort to cemetery on Saturday. Stories in the Stones: War of 1812 Tour runs rain or shine with volunteer tour guides. Participants of this free event are asked to bring necessary food or drink, dress for the weather and meet at Hamilton Cemetery, 777 York Blvd. This walking tour runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is not required.

Join Bill King on Sunday for a free walking tour of downtown Hamilton. Celebrate Canada Day by finding statues, symbols and other reflections of Canadians' national pride right here in Hamilton. Meet at Sir John A. Macdonald's statue in Gore Park at 10 a.m.

Fifty Point

Fifty Point Conservation Area is hosting Birds of Prey from Mountsberg Raptor Centre on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meet a live red-tailed hawk or a great horned owl. Fifty Point is located at 1479 Baseline Rd., Grimsby. Call 905-525-2187.

Outdoor concert

The Music at Fieldcote series is back for another summer full of toe-tappin' beats. The series celebrates a high calibre of talent with musicians holding local, national and international reputations. Sunday's performance is the first concert of the season and will feature the Ottawa Kitchen Party, a mix of 12 musicians from three families. The music is lively with fiddles, drums, guitar, vocals, feet and more. Free admission, but bring a lawn chair or blanket, concert starts 7 p.m. at 64 Sulphur Springs Rd., Ancaster. In case of rain, the concert will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 31 Sulphur Springs Rd. musicatfieldcote.com

Model Railway

See operating model railroads in three different scales on Sunday at Hidden Valley Park in Aldershot. Burlington Model Railway Club will be at the park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Tattoo

The 25th annual Canada Day Military Tattoo is Monday starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy the Regimental Band of the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry Band and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Pipes and Drums as they perform in front of Dundurn Castle. Catch a glimpse of the red-coated defenders of Canada West at Ridgeway during the Fenian Raid of 1866, as the 13th Battalion Ceremonial Guard takes the field. Dundurn Park is located at 610 York Blvd. and this all-ages event is free.

Canada Day Celebrations

Hamilton

Celebrate with your friends and neighbours at Bayfront and Pier 4 Park this Canada Day. Monday's festivities begin at 2 p.m. Free live performances, children's activities, local food trucks, vendors and a dazzling fireworks finale starting at 10 p.m. Bayfront Park is located at 200 Harbour Front Dr. There will be a free shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Hamilton to the park. Limited parking is available near the parks at the West Harbour GO Station.

Burlington

City celebrations are Monday at Spencer Smith Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. They have packed the day full of entertainment and family-friendly activities such as a 5K and fun run, yoga, dog performances, vendors and more. Bharatham Academy of Indian Dance kicks it all off at the main stage at 2:30 p.m., the opening ceremony is at 4 p.m. with Burlington Teen Tour Band and Japanese Taiko and Music Group, and the grand finale fireworks are set to start at 10 p.m. Note that Lakeshore Road between Maple and Elizabeth will be closed from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the fireworks. There will be a free shuttle service from the north side of the Burlington GO station off Queensway Dr. to the downtown Transit Terminal on John St., from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The City of Burlington encourages all attendees to bring refillable water bottles. Water stations will be available. No pets allowed. Events hotline is 905-335-7766.

Lynden

Charm and excitement in the village of Lynden this Canada Day. Monday's family festival begins with a new start time — the parade and events begin at 3 p.m. and continue through to fireworks at dusk. You will find activities and fun at Lions Park, 4070 Governor's Rd., Ancaster, throughout the day.

Fireworks

Here's where you will find fireworks on Monday. Be there before dusk.

Hamilton's Canada Day celebrations at Bayfront Park; Waterdown's Oh Canada Ribfest; Lynden's Canada Day festival; Burlington's Canada Day celebrations at Spencer Smith Park; and Niagara Falls in Queen Victoria Park.

Big bang!

Head to the Haida Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for free Canada Day celebrations. Join the costumed crew at noon as they mobilize to fire the impressive four-inch gun in celebration of Canada's 152nd birthday. Make HMCS Haida part of your Canada Day celebrations. Refreshments to follow. The Haida is at 658 Catharine St. N. Call 526-6742. Go to hmcshaida.com

Waterworks

Celebrate Canada Day at Wild Waterworks. Service persons receive free entry and those wearing red and white will receive $3 off admission at the gate (not applicable with sundown rates). Join in the fun with Canada-themed games and contests on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. wild-waterworks.com

Heritage Village

Westfield Heritage Village celebrates Canada on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Experience history as Westfield celebrates early Canada. Regular admission applies. Visit the gardens and forests, stroll on the boardwalk or take a hike on the trails; 1049 Kirkwall Rd., off Hwy. 8 in Rockton. conservationhamilton.ca

Itabashi Garden Opening

Burlington residents are invited to join Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and Itabashi, Japan, Mayor Takeshi Sakamoto as they officially open the Itabashi Garden at Tansley Woods Community Centre at 10:45 a.m., Monday.

AGH

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is open this weekend, including Monday.

Safe to swim?

Christie Conservation Area, Beach Boulevard, Van Wagner's, Confederation Park, Valens Conservation Area Beach and Binbrook Conservation Area beaches are all open after recent testing. Pier 4 and Bayfront Park beaches are closed. In Halton, Kelso Conservation Area, Coronation Park East and Bronte Beach Park are open for swimming. Beachway, Brant Street and Coronation Park West have not yet been tested this season. Prospect Park Old Beach is closed for swimming after recent testing. For more information, call 905-546-2189 for Hamilton and 1-866-442-5866 for Halton. Go to: hamilton.ca/beaches or halton.ca/beaches.

What's open, what's closed Monday

Most retailers, including grocery stores, banks, beer and liquor stores, will be closed Monday.

All Hamilton and Burlington municipal offices and civic museums are closed on Monday. For Hamilton emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, call 905-546-2489.

Hamilton libraries are closed Sunday and Monday.

Hamilton seniors centres are closed Monday. Outdoor pools, Dundas Driving Park and Gage Park wading pools are open for special programming all weekend. Recreation Centres will be on modified hours and programs on Monday. All arenas are closed Monday.

Burlington pools, arenas and community centres on their own schedules, see your local facility for detailed programming.

The Hamilton Farmers' Market is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.

No Hamilton or Halton garbage collection on Monday. Pickup is one day later this week. In Niagara, there is no change to your collection pickup.

HSR will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Burlington Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

DARTS is on holiday service hours on Monday.

Compiled by Jennifer Moore, @JenAtTheSpec

