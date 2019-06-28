‘We felt threatened:’ Mob converges on Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s home, accuses him of not caring about queer community

"As people who frequently have to deal with cops banging on our doors and invading our spaces in the early morning hours, we wanted to share a small aspect of this experience with Fred," reads the post.

"The queer community in Hamilton has their eyes wide open and we aren't going to stop until Cedar is out of jail and all of the charges against Pride defenders are dropped."

The mayoral mob scene occurred two days after several angry protesters were ejected from city hall for repeatedly swearing and screaming during a council meeting. That Wednesday meeting included an emotional discussion about the city's response to hate crimes.

The mayor has taken flak for perceived silence in the face of community concerns and in particular for defending the police response at Pride.

Event organizers argued officers were inexplicably slow to respond when the violence broke out, but Eisenberger initially called that a "false narrative."

Chief Eric Girt later said in a radio interview the protest would have been handled differently if police had been "welcome" at the event.

Eisenberger said Friday "harassment of my family" is not a solution and suggested the screaming protesters — who also stole his Canadian flag — do not represent the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is exactly the wrong way to be dealing with the issues out there right now. This is unacceptable," he said. "I've been advocating for dialogue, but I think there are some people with no interest in that."

Eisenberger has yet to set a date for the LGBTQ+ outreach meeting he promised early this week.

But as a first step, his office announced the appointment of advisers Friday to help arrange a meeting focused on "building a stronger relationship, addressing hate and hate crimes, and developing a collaborative strategy to address discrimination."

Deirdre Pike is a social planner who has been recognized in the past as Hamilton's Pride Citizen of the Year. Cole Gately is the diversity and inclusion facilitator for the city's new transgender protocol. He also co-founded the Hamilton Trans Health Coalition.

Reaction to the mayoral mob was swift and varied — from outright condemnation to satisfaction that city leaders are experiencing a taste of safety concerns routinely faced by marginalized communities.

"This is NOT *helping* the LGBTQ+ community by trespassing on private property & harassing his family & neighbours," tweeted Myke Hutchings, who has been critical of the city response to violence at Pride.

"Picket, protest his office, picket outside city hall, protest at events he's attending (lord knows he loves a photo op), but family and neighbours? Not cool."

Coun. Maureen Wilson, who sits on the LGBTQ+ advisory board, called the incident unacceptable. "It is counter productive. And it is harassment," she tweeted.

Cameron Kroetsch, a Pride board member and chair of the city's LGBTQ+ advisory body, said on Twitter he was not surprised by the incident. (He specified later he was speaking for himself, not on behalf of any board.)

"It's not my style, but I get it. Our community has been traumatized, is in pain, and is angry. We all know why this is happening and we've been clear about what's needed to start a dialogue. We're waiting," he said.

It is understandable the mayor would feel "violated" by the protest mob at his home, said Jyssika Russell of Hamilton Queers Against Hate.

"But that is just a small fraction of what some residents experienced at Pride," Russell said.

Russell urged the mayor to "read up" ahead of his planned meetings on the recent McMaster University survey that shows many LGTBQ+ residents in Hamilton feel unsafe or have experienced harassment.

