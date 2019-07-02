Kitchener cannabis producer gets green light to grow more

KITCHENER — A Kitchener cannabis producer has received approval to ramp up production at its indoor growing facility.

Health Canada has approved James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp.'s plan to grow cannabis in additional flowering rooms at its main facility on Manitou Drive.

The new rooms will double the total flowering space to approximately 22,000 square feet. In a news release, the company said a new floor plan in the second phase will considerably increase the space available for production.

Compared to the eight flowering rooms in the first phase, the two rooms in the second phase are each roughly four times larger than each of the existing rooms, the release said.

"While the total size of the new phase 2 area is comparable to the phase 1 space, JWC expects this modified division of space has the potential to maximize yields without sacrificing operational integrity, as well as increase the total amount of usable floor space," the release noted.

Production will continue to expand within the 345,000-square-foot building; JWC also has a smaller facility on Trillium Drive.

"The approval of this new space represents a significant step in the continuing journey toward full-scale production at JWC 2 (the main facility)," president and chief executive officer Nathan Woodworth said. "Our team is excited to begin cultivation in our new spaces; we are already preparing plants to move into these new rooms."

The company plans to equip the entire Manitou Drive facility with its GrowthStorm Dual Droplet System, a proprietary growing technology. In April, Woodworth said the licensing and distribution of that technology could represent the majority of JWC's business model in the future.

bdavis@therecord.com