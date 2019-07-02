Woman believes vehicle shot at, police say

A woman driving on Highway 403 Tuesday morning believes someone shot at her vehicle, police say.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said the driver was on her way to work, travelling on Highway 403 at Highway 6 around 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a back window of her car shattered.

The woman, who was not injured, called police when she arrived at work and noticed there was a small hole in the shattered glass.

Folz said police dispatched officers to patrol the area where the incident occurred, but were not able to find a suspect nor evidence of anyone firing a gun.

The damage could have been caused by a rock or by someone firing a pellet gun, Folz said, noting a pellet gun might not be as loud as a firearm. Police received no reports of anyone hearing a gunshot, he said.

Folz said the investigation continues. He encouraged anyone with similar damage to their vehicle to contact police.

In February, Hamilton police issued a public appeal for the arrest of a man following a road rage incident that ended in shots fired.

Police said on Feb. 13, an aggressive driver pulled up beside a stranger's car on Highway 403 near Brantford and allegedly fired shots. The victim then followed the driver on to the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, hoping to get a licence plate number. The aggressive driver then got out of his vehicle and allegedly shot at the victim's vehicle again.

No one was injured but the victim's vehicle had bullet holes in it.

Payton Kellam Brush, 22, eventually turned himself in to police. He was charged with firearms offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with probation and assault with a weapon.