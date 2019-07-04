A primer on the aftermath of Hamilton Pride: What has occurred since the violence, what happens now?

The yellow-vest movement originated in France as a protest over fuel taxes, but the Canadian version made headlines in February, when a "United We Roll" convoy of oil and gas workers travelled from Western Canada to Ottawa. Members of extremist organizations who joined in uttered racist and xenophobic remarks. Guy Annable, the Ontario spokesperson for the yellow-vesters, said the Canadian version is about four things: "Build the pipelines, no carbon taxes, oil to tide water and remove ourselves from the migration compact."

Who are the preachers?

The Christian extremist preachers say they're affiliated with a Toronto-based ministry called Servanthoods.

Who are the counterprotesters?

While it's not known exactly who is behind the pink balaclavas, an anonymous post on the anarchist website North Shore Counter-Info said an "affinity group" built a "'Black Hole' for the haters to disappear into." "Queers looking out for each other and building empowerment is the solution and has always been the solution," the post reads.

What's happened since Pride?

A few days after Pride, tensions ran high at an LGBTQ+ community conversation held at city hall where concerns were raised about how police handled the violence. Cedar Hopperton, an anarchist and LGBTQ+ activist who identifies with the pronoun "they," spoke out against police and encouraged the queer community to have "the strength to be violent if necessary." Since Pride, there have been anti-hate rallies on the city hall forecourt on Saturdays at the same time yellow-vesters protest.

What have the police done?

Five people have been charged in connection with what happened at Pride. The first person arrested was Hopperton, who had their parole revoked for allegedly participating in a demonstration that was not peaceful. Two other alleged pink bloc people have been charged with breaching their probation. Chris Vanderweide, who allegedly wielded his helmet, is charged with assault with a weapon, and a 33-year-old man has also been charged with assault. Police have faced criticism for not doing more to prevent the violence at Pride and for the majority of arrests being members of the queer community. Police have said it is difficult to lay charges unless victims come forward. Police Chief Eric Girt spurred a wave of outrage by suggesting in a radio interview the protest would have been handled differently if officers had been "welcome" at the Gage Park event. Police have told The Spectator they were asked not to have a visible police presence in the crowd, but plainclothes officers were present along with uniformed police on the perimeter. Police have also said they asked to set up a booth and were denied.

What is the city doing about it?

Last week, city manager Janette Smith told councillors staff have been looking at ways to limit hate groups from using city spaces and will come back to council in the fall with a fulsome look, given the legal implications around free speech. In the meantime, the city is also seeking a court order to ban xenophobic protesters accused of illegally spreading hate or inciting violent at city hall. Local organizations, including the John Howard Society, the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic, have also called for a ban on xenophobic rallies outside city hall. On Friday, a group showed up outside Mayor Fred Eisenberger's house, banging on his door, playing music and waving signs that accused him of not caring for queer people. Trish Mills, a 33-year-old Hamilton woman known for her activism, including against pipelines, was charged with theft under $5,000, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and mischief. On the same day, the mayor also appointed well-known advocates Deirdre Pike and Cole Gately as "special advisers" to help set up a meeting with the LGBTQ+ community to address concerns.

Who is Cedar Hopperton and why have they become a rallying cry for the counterprotesters?

Prior to being arrested after Pride, Hopperton was on parole after being convicted in the Locke Street vandalism spree last year. Hopperton's supporters from The Tower, a local anarchist collective, have said police information is incorrect and that Hopperton wasn't at Pride. A "Free Cedar" rally was held downtown Friday night to cap off a "Day of Action" where people were encouraged to show their support for Hopperton where they live. Posts to North Shore Counter-Info have shown what are apparently "#Free Cedar" solidarity banners and signs everywhere from Minneapolis to Toronto to Berlin to Barcelona. The Tower is demanding Hopperton be released from jail and charges against other members of the LGBTQ+ community be dropped. A North Shore post says Hopperton has been on a hunger strike in jail to try to apply pressure to get a parole hearing sooner.

What's next?

Police continue to investigate what happened at Pride and say there is the possibility of additional charges. Media relations adviser for the mayor, Michelle Shantz, said a meeting with the LGBTQ+ community and Eisenberger has been scheduled. She said members of the city's LGBTQ+ volunteer advisory committee have been invited as well as other groups and individuals. Some people have taken to social media to say they won't attend the meeting with the mayor.

Is this situation unique to Hamilton?

No. The director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism told The Spectator the number of right-wing extremist organizations in Canada has increased considerably in recent years. Barbara Perry said she and her colleagues estimated there were a little more than 100 active groups in 2015, and now there are close to 300. Specifically at Pride events, a man — wearing the same pseudo-combat gear and carrying what looks to be the same helmet as the one Vanderweide allegedly used to hit people — was captured on video throwing punches during a scuffle at the Toronto Eaton Centre the day of that city's celebrations. In Dunnville, organizers of Pride Haldimand Norfolk changed the venue of their 2019 event to help deter protesters from attending after protesters attended two years in a row. Dunnville resident Joe DaRocha filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) after 2018's event after witnessing more than 10 protesters carrying signs and shouting homophobic messages at attendees through a megaphone. The findings of the OIPRD investigation allege neglect of duty by Haldimand County detachment commander Insp. Phil Carter, noting he "failed to take appropriate measures prior to the Pride event to ensure the safety of the members of the public."

