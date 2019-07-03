June brings uptick in single-family home sales in Hamilton

One of these months, the single-family home buying market will perhaps show subtle signs a long-term cooling trend is imminent.

June was not that month.

Both the number of single family homes sold in the area, and the average price, are up compared to last year, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB).

The number of sales increased by 11.6 per cent this June compared to last, and the average price increased by 4.9 per cent.

Real estate analysts have suggested 2018 was a "balancing out year" for the market after the torrid pace set in 2016-2017. This latest increase suggests "the market edging higher," said RAHB President Bob Van de Vrande in a news release.

On the other hand, both townhouse and apartment-style property sales in the RAHB area decreased this June compared to last year.

"Only single-family or detached homes saw an increase in average price and number of sales, which bucks the trend we've seen over the past year — buyers choosing more affordable options," said Van de Vrande.

One of the hotter local residential markets is Hamilton East, where the number of sales increased June-to-June from 72 to 109, and the average sales price increased from $362,278 to $409,384 — in part thanks to four sales in the Hamilton beach strip neighbourhood with an average sales price of $648,875.

Among the areas with the highest home sale prices in June were Dundas (41 homes sold at an average price of $688,648), Ancaster (72 homes sold, average price $741,216) and Flamborough (30 homes/$788,273).