Police lay stunt driving charge on Hwy. 6 in Waterdown

A 24-year-old St. Catharines man is facing two charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was travelling more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit on Hwy. 6 through Waterdown.

Hamilton police initiated the traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Canada Day in the area of Hwy. 6 and Parkside Drive, where officers were conducting proactive speed enforcement as part of its Canada Day long weekend road safety blitz.

The southbound vehicle, a grey Ford Focus, “was observed travelling southbound on Hwy. 6 at a speed that exceeded other traffic,” said police, adding that an investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling at 165 km/h.

Police impounded the vehicle and suspended the driver’s licence for seven days.