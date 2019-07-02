Police lay stunt driving charge on Hwy. 6 in Waterdown

A 24-year-old St. Catharines man is facing two charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was travelling more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit on Hwy. 6 through Waterdown.
Hamilton police initiated the traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Canada Day in the area of Hwy. 6 and Parkside Drive, where officers were conducting proactive speed enforcement as part of its Canada Day long weekend road safety blitz.
The southbound vehicle, a grey Ford Focus, “was observed travelling southbound on Hwy. 6 at a speed that exceeded other traffic,” said police, adding that an investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling at 165 km/h.
Police impounded the vehicle and suspended the driver’s licence for seven days.
The man faces charges of stunt driving and having an obstructed licence plate. He was released on a promise to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.
According to police, penalties for stunt driving could include a fine ranging from $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.
