Hamilton pot shop hopefuls have shot at 11 licences in West Region

Applicants hoping to open a government-sanctioned pot shop in Hamilton will have a shot at 11 licences up for grabs.

Hamilton is part of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's West Region when it comes to the province's second lottery for cannabis retail outlets.

That means aspiring storefront marijuana vendors will be competing against applicants from Dufferin-Wellington, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Brant, Waterloo, Perth, Oxford, Elgin, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Lambton, Middlesex, Huron, Bruce, Grey and Manitoulin.

So far, Hamilton has two legal pot shops: Canna Cabana at the Centre on Barton in the east and Hello Cannabis Store on Cootes Drive in Dundas.