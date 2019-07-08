Red Hill Valley Parkway expected to reopen Wednesday following resurfacing

The city is predicting that the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) will reopen on July 10 after weeks of resurfacing work.

But the construction will still not be finished — two weeks worth of ramp closures are on the way.

The city says construction in the southbound (upbound) lanes of the RHVP will continue through this weekend as crews finish installing new guide rails and painting lines. They are predicting work on the southbound lanes will be complete on July 10 and the road will reopen at 11 p.m., weather permitting.

The final phase of the resurfacing project will begin July 11 and will include ramp closures at the south end of the RHVP at Mud Street/Stone Church Road. Closures could begin late in the day on Wednesday, July 10.