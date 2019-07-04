Hamilton homicide: What do 10 years of cases tell us about killings in the city?

The Homicides

Stabbing was the most common means of killing in Hamilton, at 33 cases or 35 per cent.

Shootings were not far behind with 29 people being fatally shot in the city over the last decade.

Trailing behind those were beatings, arsons and overdoses.

The Investigation

There are 13 unsolved homicide cases, including five since 2018, that are still active investigations. All cases, including older ones that may have gone cold, remain with the Hamilton Police Service major crime unit.

Two of the 93 cases were not investigated by Hamilton police despite happening in the city. One happened as part of a motor vehicle accident on the QEW, so was investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police. Another occurred in Hamilton, but was investigated by Brantford police because the case began when the body was discovered there on the banks of the Grand River.

More than 30 cases have been resolved by a plea in court, most often to manslaughter, but in a few cases to second degree murder.

In nine cases there have been convictions for first degree murder, meaning the prosecution proved the killing was planned and deliberate, involved sexual assault or confinement.

Thirteen people have been convicted of (including pleas) second-degree murder, which includes homicides that are deliberate but do not meet the definition of first degree murder.

Some cases involve more than one person charged, who faced different convictions.

There remain more than a dozen homicide cases before the courts.

noreilly@thespec.com

