Doug Ford’s Conservatives cut Hamilton’s cancer screening bus

But Johnston says the point was to bring the care to those who have trouble accessing it.

"The bus program was started as an attempt to get the rates of screening, which obviously are proven to be of value, up in areas of the city that were perceived to have a high risk of women not participating," he said.

"If truly taking a service to the people actually does increase their participation rate, than cancelling it is not a good thing."

Launched in 2013 by Cancer Care Ontario, the coach has travelled to newcomers, the LGBTQ community, Indigenous peoples, low-income neighbourhoods and workplaces.

"The awareness is going to be hit and that's not good," said Christina Barahona, lifelong care support worker at the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre.

It's significant because The Spectator's Code Red project has exposed shocking disparities at the neighbourhood level including those in the poorest areas dying of cancer at significantly higher rates partly because of differences in screening.

"There's a perception in many neighbourhoods in Hamilton that nobody really cares about them and the resources are preferentially given to wealthier areas," said Johnston, who is part of the Code Red team.

"If people see health facilities in the neighbourhood, I think it makes a point to them that 'Yes people do care' and I think that's very very important."

jfrketich@thespec.com

905-526-3349 | @Jfrketich

