Heat warning remains in effect for Hamilton and area

It's hard to believe, in this sweltering heat, that just two weeks ago, Hamilton experienced a chilly low temperature of around 9 C overnight.
But with Friday's temperature of 31 C — and a humidex that pushed it to feel like 43 — we are experiencing our first heat wave of the year.
This heat across all of southern Ontario has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for the entire region — the first for the summer season.
That heat warning continued Saturday, with the weather agency cautioning that the temperature will remain near thirty with humidex values in the upper thirties to forty.
But temperatures are expected to cool Saturday evening, with the passing of a cold front in the afternoon.
On Friday, meteorologist Gerald Cheng said "right now, we are going through a peak of temperatures."
He expects another peak next week when humidity levels are forecasted to rise again mid-week.
Cheng said this area also experienced a heat wave last year around Canada Day that lasted seven days in the Golden Horseshoe.
The hottest July 5 on record at the Hamilton weather office at the airport was 34.4 C in 1999, he said. In Burlington, the RBG weather station recorded a record high of 35.6 C in 1955.
Hamilton's public health department has issued its own heat warning to remind people to take precautions during the current heat wave.
It is also informing people of "cool down centres" open to the public and announcing free swimming during scheduled leisure swims at all city indoor and outdoor pools.
In Hamilton, the Salvation Army has also launched its mobile water distribution and is distributing water to the public to help avoid health issues related to the heat.
Halton Region has also issued a heat warning because of extreme heat and humidity.
The region points out that those especially at risk from the heat are older adults over 65, infants and young children, and people who work and exercise in the heat, as well as the homeless and those without air conditioning.
Hamilton's health department says signs of heat exhaustion include; heavy sweating, weakness, weak pulse, fainting, vomiting and cold, pale and clammy skin.
If you or someone you see is experiencing these symptoms, seek help right away and if needed, call 911.
To reduce your risk of heat illnesses, public health advises:
• Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and coffee;
• Go to an air-conditioned place, like a mall, library or rec centre;
• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, a hat or use an umbrella. Apply sunscreen;
• Take it easy by limiting physical activities like walking, running and gardening during the day;
• Take a cool bath or shower to cool off;
• Close blinds and curtains. Open windows when using a fan to let air circulate;
• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. This can be life-threatening within minutes;
• Check on your neighbours and family.
More information at www.hamilton.ca/heat or 905-546-2489. For pool swim schedules, see www.hamilton.ca/recreation.
