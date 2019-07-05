Stay cool Hamilton — we’re under a heat warning

Hamilton's public health department has issued a heat warning to remind people to take precautions during the current heat wave.

It is also informing people of "cool down centres" open to the public and announcing free swimming during scheduled leisure swims at all city indoor and outdoor pools.

The Salvation Army has also launched its mobile water distribution and is distributing water to the public to help avoid health issues related to the heat.

Halton Region has also issued a heat warning based on Environment Canada's warning for the area because of extreme heat and humidity.