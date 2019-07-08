Anti-renoviction effort wins praise from Hamilton tenant group

Her motion directs staff to consult with councillors and "any stakeholders who request to meet with staff" about potential changes to the tax increment, grant, loan and fee-rebate programs.

The overarching goal is to ensure that property upgrades funded through the programs don't lead to the permanent displacement of tenants. Another is to inform renters of their rights if any property improvements could affect their tenancies.

Nann's effort comes as Hamilton experiences drastically spiking rents across the city and a wave of gentrification in the downtown area.

Coun. Esther Pauls, who seconded Nann's motion, expressed concern over the "terrible perception" of the city giving handouts to developers who renovict tenants.

Jason Thorne, the city's general manager of planning and economic development, said the incentive programs are designed to spur residential developments that might not otherwise prove viable to builders.

Thorne said staff haven't seen a correlation between renovictions and specific projects that have received incentives. "But we aren't aware of every situation."

Elizabeth Ellis, an ACORN member, told city politicians she took a $2,000 buyout after a new landlord, Malleum Properties, pressured her and others to leave 160 Sherman Ave. N., at the corner of Barton.

Ellis, 51, said she was just a couple of days from homelessness when she found a roommate to rent a basement unit on Kenilworth Avenue North.

As a result of the $2,000 buyout, her Ontario Works payments were clawed back, she added.

"We need to tell people and make them aware, if they're going to take a buyout, they have to know everything, if they're on ODSP, OW, they need to have a worker talk with them and tell them what's going to happen with them."

Malleum principal Gregory Clewer said in an email Monday that the firm "regularly makes meaningful investments" in its properties, many of which are downtown.

"In many of these cases, these investments provide sorely needed capital to properties that had previously been neglected by prior landlords."

Capital upgrades "typically require a unit to be unoccupied for an extended period of time," he said.

But Clewer noted some vacancies arise because tenants haven't paid rent. "While these situations are unfortunate, we aren't in a position to maintain a tenancy when rental payments are not made by the tenant."

Malleum "strictly adheres to the legal framework" of Ontario's Residential Tenancies Act," Clewer said.

But the firm has never used an N13 form to renovate units, which affords tenants the ability to leave temporarily to accommodate the work and return paying the same rent.

The 160 Sherman purchase is one of several recent investments Malleum has made in the lower city. They include the refurbished Hendry's Shoes building on Barton East. Previously vacant, it's now home to a new barbershop and revamped residential units. The city gave Malleum a tax grant worth roughly $44,000 for the Hendry's project.

Wood told reporters the city should scrutinize not just the specific addresses attached to grant applications but also consider what's going on with developers' other properties as well.

The local chapter of ACORN, a national organization that represents the interests of low- to moderate-income earners, wants the city to register tenant buyouts, keep track of apartment building sales and require developers to find displaced renters other housing.

"We're going to end up with a homeless rate that's out of control and the city's going to be footing the bill on this," Wood said.

Staff are expected to report back on potential changes to the guidelines and criteria of the city's grant programs.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro