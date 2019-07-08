Pelham cannabis grower knocked by Health Canada

Patients and customers who rely on cannabis grown at a Niagara greenhouse might have to do without for a while.

Health Canada has placed a temporary hold on inventory – including 5,200 kg of dried cannabis – at CannTrust Holdings' growing centre in Pelham.

An inspection revealed the site did not comply with several regulations.

In a press release Monday, the Vaughan, Ont.-based company said "Health Canada is conducting quality checks of product samples on hold at Pelham, with results expected in 10 to 12 business days."

The company said the non-compliance report stems from two issues noted by a Health Canada inspector: the growing of cannabis in five unlicensed rooms between October and March, and "inaccurate information" CannTrust employees gave the inspector.

There are 12 growing rooms at the Pelham site; CannTrust said it had applied for licenses for the five rooms in question, but the licenses weren't issued until April.

The 5,200 kg of cannabis that was put on hold was grown in those rooms.

However, CannTrust reported, all the product sold from the rooms has passed quality control testing at labs certified by Health Canada, as well as CannTrust's quality control processes.

The company said it has made several changes following the failed inspection, including improvements in employee training and bringing in an external adviser for an independent review of its compliance processes.

It's also conducting its own review. In the press release, it couldn't predict what the financial impact on the company would be.