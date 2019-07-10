Vaughan 'on wrong side of history' after forcing cancellation of cannabis festival

The City of Vaughan is “sadly, on the wrong side of history” after a cannabis festival has been cancelled, its organizers said on Monday, July 8.

Murray Milthorpe, chief experience officer of the Journey Cannabis and Music Festival, said in a statement that “we are disappointed by the decision of Vaughan city council to restrict recreational consumption of cannabis at a private event.”

He said new bylaws introduced by the city have forced their three-day event to be cancelled this summer.

On May 14, Vaughan's city council passed a new smoking bylaw prohibiting the public smoking of cannabis. It’s only allowed if the cannabis is medicinal and the individual has the required medical documentation, the festival states.