Pelham cannabis shipments put on hold

CannTrust has 355 employees at its year-round cannabis greenhouse in Pelham.

Aceto didn't say whether any of those jobs could be affected, in the short-term or long-term, by the Health Canada action.

"Our Pelham facility remains fully licensed and the company continues to grow, cultivate and harvest cannabis" for processing and packaging at its Vaughan manufacturing plant, he said.

On Monday, the company confirmed Health Canada is conducting quality checks of product samples on hold at Pelham.

Results are expected within 10 to 12 business days.

However, CannTrust reported, all the product sold from the rooms has passed quality control testing at labs certified by Health Canada, as well as CannTrust's quality control processes.

The company said it has made several changes following the failed inspection, including improvements in employee training and bringing in an external adviser for an independent review of its compliance processes.

It's also conducting its own review. In a press release, it said it couldn't predict what the financial impact on the company would be.

The Canadian Press reported Monday that CannTrust share value dropped by as much as 22 per cent following the announcement, down by $1.32 to $5.14 by mid-afternoon.

With the possibility some customers could face a shortfall in supply, Aceto said CannTrust "is still exploring its options" and will inform patients and customers when it has finalized a plan.

It isn't known what impact CannTrust's issues might have locally.

Chris Gagan, senior vice president of marketing at Choom, said if there is an impact at the Niagara Falls cannabis retail store it will be minor.

He estimated two per cent of its product is supplied by CannTrust.

Some of the cannabis in question had already been shipped from the CannTrust greenhouse but, said Gagan, "we don't have a read on what that means – was it shipped to Ontario, to Alberta?

"We're not sure about the jurisdiction, so there's a chance it could have an effect. We hope not."

Owners of the Niagara Herbalist cannabis store in St. Catharines did not respond to a request for comment.

Health Canada officials did not respond to a request for comment as of early evening Monday.

The 430,000-square-foot CannTrust property, on Balfour Street in Pelham, opened in June 2018.

With a $40-million investment, the company converted a former flower-growing greenhouse into the first cannabis-growing facility of its kind in Canada.

gord.howard@niagaradailies.com

@gordhoward | 905-225-1626

gord.howard@niagaradailies.com

@gordhoward | 905-225-1626