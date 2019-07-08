Hamilton facing estimated 6.7 per cent tax hike in 2020

Council is staring down an estimated average tax hike of nearly seven per cent next year thanks in part to controversial provincial funding cuts.

Gloomy early estimates from city finance staff presented Monday suggest council could start its 2020 operating budget debate about $62 million in the hole.

Covering that shortfall without spending cuts would bump up the average property tax bill by 6.7 per cent, or an extra $237. That shortfall estimate does not account for any new council spending.

Early tax hike estimates typically start high but inevitably trend downward as city staff and politicians get into the nitty-gritty of budget debate each year.

But this year, council is grappling with an additional $12-million shortfall due to planned provincial funding cuts in 2020 for public health, social services, paramedics and long-term care — changes critics have condemned as "downloading" of costs onto local taxpayers.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger lamented the "tsunami" of provincial funding cuts and policy changes that are wreaking havoc on various city programs.

He also said the city was "pooched" by the Progressive Conservative decision to yank back a promised doubling of gas-tax funding for municipalities. Hamilton agreed to higher fees for Metrolinx PRESTO card service on the understanding new gas-tax funding was on the way.

Proposed changes to provincial housing and growth policies are also expected to increase city staffing costs, particularly in the planning department.

Originally, the provincial government wanted to reduce funding for public health and social services this year, but agreed in May to wait until 2020 after hearing from city leaders outraged about the prospect of retroactive budget cuts.

Premier Doug Ford said he listened to municipal leaders, but remained committed to gradual budget cuts. "Every mayor I talked to said they can find savings," he said at the time.