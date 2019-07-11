Three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 sends one to hospital

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Maddaugh Road in Flamborough on Thursday afternoon sent one person to hospital.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the said the driver suffered serious, but not life-threatening or life-altering injuries.
He said the highway was cleared as of 1 p.m.
Highway 6 closed for over an hour as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Serious collision on #Hwy6 at Campbellville Road https://t.co/mCjrzyS6zn
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 11, 2019
