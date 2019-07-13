City hall rally draws hundreds to stand up against hate in Hamilton

It was a love-in against hate — a gathering of Hamiltonians from all walks of life in front of the centre of government for the city.
Hundreds peacefully took part in "Pride Rally: Hamilton for Who?" in front of city hall Saturday as a response to the violence at Hamilton's Pride celebration a month before and the ongoing weekly gatherings of far-right and so-called yellow-vest protesters.
Except for some yelling matches along Main Street between yellow vesters — who police directed to the north side of the street — and masked anarchists and other activists on the south sidewalk, the rally was without serious problems.
The most notable moment took place when a yellow vester showed up on the wrong sidewalk. He was shouted down by Pride supporters and directed across the street by police.
In all there were only about a half dozen yellow-vest, far-right or nationalist protesters. They held up signs such as "Trudeau must go," "Hamilton Against Communism" or "Bill C-309. Wearing a mask is illegal."
Numerous police officers, some on horseback, but most walking, generally kept beyond the periphery of the event.
Overnight Friday, a group of more than a dozen anarchists and LGBTQ+ activists set up an "encampment" and slept in tents on the forecourt.
Saturday's rally was sparked by homophobic violence June 15 that led to several injuries and charges. Pride Hamilton argued police could have done more and should have responded quicker.
Police have told The Spectator they were asked not to have a visible police presence in the crowd, but plainclothes officers were present along with uniformed police on the perimeter.
Cameron Kroetsch, chair of the city's LGBTQ+ advisory committee said, "we have received a lot of positive reaction to this event. People have been very supportive. There are lots of allies who are supportive and coming out. I think it is a chance to break up what has been going on lately."
He said one of the objectives is to "take up space. The event is called 'Hamilton for Who?' We're asking people to think about who this (city hall) space is for."
Coun. Brad Clark, who was at the event, said, "The LGBT community is united in their desire to feel safe in their own community and they haven't felt that and I don't think that council as a whole has heard that."
He said he is deeply concerned about what he described as "growing unfiltered racism and hatred in the community.
"I'm scared. Personally, I'm scared ... They seem to feel empowered and emboldened that they can say and do anything they want. I'm really afraid that if it goes unchecked, there could be serious violence and people are going to get hurt and killed.
"We have to stand up against it. We have to start drawing a line in the sand to say no more."
Myke Hutchings, a musical performer at the rally, said he is "hoping the event well help to make the community a little more open to discussion.
"We wanted it to be a family-friendly, fun event. It is billed as a rally but we want to show that the LGBT community is a family and we have families."
He was performing at Gage Park when the "shenanigans happened" at Gage Park during Pride.
"It was a kick in the gut for me to watch that while I was performing. At the same time, I am hoping (Saturday's rally) will show that we in the community are unified in what we have to say to the city, that we don't want to be pushed into the corner to be told to shut up and listen because at some point our voices have to be heard as well."
Transgender woman Debbie Wooldridge said, "since Pride, I feel unsafe. I don't feel apart of the city anymore. I feel I am not safe walking down the street. I don't feel the police will be there to defend me. I don't feel the mayor of the city is there to defend me."
mmcneil@thespec.com
