City hall rally draws hundreds to stand up against hate in Hamilton

Cameron Kroetsch, chair of the city's LGBTQ+ advisory committee said, "we have received a lot of positive reaction to this event. People have been very supportive. There are lots of allies who are supportive and coming out. I think it is a chance to break up what has been going on lately."

He said one of the objectives is to "take up space. The event is called 'Hamilton for Who?' We're asking people to think about who this (city hall) space is for."

Coun. Brad Clark, who was at the event, said, "The LGBT community is united in their desire to feel safe in their own community and they haven't felt that and I don't think that council as a whole has heard that."

He said he is deeply concerned about what he described as "growing unfiltered racism and hatred in the community.

"I'm scared. Personally, I'm scared ... They seem to feel empowered and emboldened that they can say and do anything they want. I'm really afraid that if it goes unchecked, there could be serious violence and people are going to get hurt and killed.

"We have to stand up against it. We have to start drawing a line in the sand to say no more."

Myke Hutchings, a musical performer at the rally, said he is "hoping the event well help to make the community a little more open to discussion.

"We wanted it to be a family-friendly, fun event. It is billed as a rally but we want to show that the LGBT community is a family and we have families."

He was performing at Gage Park when the "shenanigans happened" at Gage Park during Pride.

"It was a kick in the gut for me to watch that while I was performing. At the same time, I am hoping (Saturday's rally) will show that we in the community are unified in what we have to say to the city, that we don't want to be pushed into the corner to be told to shut up and listen because at some point our voices have to be heard as well."

Transgender woman Debbie Wooldridge said, "since Pride, I feel unsafe. I don't feel apart of the city anymore. I feel I am not safe walking down the street. I don't feel the police will be there to defend me. I don't feel the mayor of the city is there to defend me."

