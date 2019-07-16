Waterdown Habitat for Humanity build gets $77,000 boost

Habitat for Humanity’s Waterdown townhome build has received a $77,000 boost.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) made the donation to the Waterdown townhome build on July 10 to ensure local families have access to strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat for Humanity Hamilton executive director Sean Ferris said the donation will directly support the Waterdown build and is the largest they have received for the project.

“It’s huge for us,” he said. “We’ve had tremendous community support — a lot of donated goods and services — a lot of discounts.

“That’s pretty huge that we’ve fundraised all this,” he said. “Our overall target was $900,000 so between donations of products, services, cash and some government funding all we have is $27,000 left to go.” — Sean Ferris

“But at the same time, there are still costs … there are still bills we need to pay and these homes are still costing us,” he said. “It is not cheap to build these homes and this support means that we can certainly meet our goals and make sure that we can get these families moved in this year.”

Ferris said Habitat Hamilton board member Bruce Moran — who is also a past president of RAHB, played a significant role in helping to secure the donation.

In a press release, RAHB president Bob Van de Vrande said the donation was raised by local Realtors who believe that homeownership should be accessible for all who want it.

“Habitat for Humanity Hamilton has done so much to provide secure housing for those in our community,” he said. “We are very honoured to work with them on this project.”

Ferris said Habitat for Humanity strives to pay for entire builds through the donation of services, products and cash, but they will utilize debt where needed.

“Thankfully, debt is a very small portion — and extremely small, thanks to this donation.”