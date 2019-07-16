YES program connects Flamborough youth and employers

Need a job or an employee?

Look no further than Laura Piro and Youth Employment Services at Flamborough Connects.

Twenty-year-old Piro, who is back for a third year as the YES co-ordinator with Flamborough Connects, said clients looking for work range between the ages of 13-24 and everything from retail and restaurant work to yard work for local seniors.

“There are quite a few youth who are interested in doing that,” she said of yard work. “So it’s nice to match them and let them help community members directly.”

“It’s nice when they walk in, so I can go through it with them and meet them so I can help with the matching process." — Laura Piro

The process works both ways, Piro said, as community members will contact her indicating they are looking to hire a student for the summer, while students also reach out saying they would like help finding jobs.

Then, she forwards the relevant job opportunities to interested students who contact the employers themselves.

The youth employment program, which is open to high school and university students, runs from May through August, but Piro noted it begins to wind down at the end of July.

To better connect students and employers, Piro has the youth fill out forms with information including their work history, volunteer experience, skills and hobbies. They then select their job preferences.

“It’s nice when they walk in, so I can go through it with them and meet them so I can help with the matching process,” she said. “I definitely speak to the employers more than the students so it’s nice to get a chance to get to know the students and help employers find someone who will fit best for them.”

A Burlington native, Piro also serves as the volunteer co-ordinator for the Flamborough Paint Challenge, which she said dovetails nicely with her work with YES.