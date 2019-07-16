Hamilton election compliance committee dismisses request for audit on Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson's finances

Hamilton’s election compliance audit committee has denied a request to conduct a compliance audit on Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson’s 2018 election finances.
Hamilton lawyer Craig Burley, acting on behalf of Anna Carter, appealed to the committee for an audit after they discovered that Ferguson had exceeded the spending limit for holding after-election parties and providing gifts of appreciation by $1,063.05. The limit had been set at $3,025.18, but Burley and Carter stated the actual expense was $4,088.23.
Ferguson had spent $1,652.63 for an advertisement that was published in the Ancaster News and Flamborough News in the first week of November.
The advertisement had a picture of Ferguson accompanied by his grandson with the statement “Thank You to Ancaster and West Flamborough for the confidence in allowing me to represent you for 4 years at City Council.” It also included a phone number and email address to contact Ferguson.
He said the advertisement was to thank the community for helping to re-elect the veteran councillor to another term and to provide the citizenry with contact information on how to reach him.
“I thought it was just polite to say thank you to voters,” Ferguson told the five-member committee July 15. “But also, to give them my telephone number and email address.”
Ferguson did host a post-election party for his campaign staff and volunteers at a cost of $2,435.60.
Ferguson, who was first elected in 2006, spent $42,783 to defend his Ancaster council seat, which saw him capture 7,000 votes in last fall’s municipal election, outpacing four other candidates. He ended up with a surplus of $1,216.
Ferguson said his campaign team reviewed the guidelines in the municipality’s election handbook and understood that any money that was spent after the election wrap up party would not be subjected to any financial spending limit.
“In my view, that is an expense that occurred after the day after the election and not subject to (the campaign expense limit).”
Burley, though, argued the Municipal Election Act makes clear Ferguson’s advertisement is an “expression of appreciation” and should be included in the councillor’s campaign spending limit.
“We wouldn’t expect a councillor to be able to take donations from the public to do public relations in this newspaper,” said Burley.
He said there are resources available for councillors to “promote themselves.”
Burley said using campaign funds “which are donated and subjected to special treatment and heavy regulation is not an appropriate thing to do. That are not what election funds are for.”
The penalty for exceeding the spending limit is the forfeiture of office and the person is ineligible to run in the next election.
The committee issued its decision to the councillor and Carter and Burley the next day, ruling it would not take any action against Ferguson.
Burley said he will read the decision and decide whether to appeal it to Superior Court. He has 15 days to make that determination.
Meanwhile, Burley also appealed to the committee for a compliance audit to be conducted on Ward 2 Coun. John Vail’s campaign. Burley argued Vail, who ran in the 2014 Ontario provincial election as the Progressive Conservative candidate, used the same election signs from the provincial campaign for his municipal contest against incumbent councillor Jason Farr.
In Vail’s campaign finances the candidate didn’t put a value on his signs, which is incorrect. Burley suggested a value of about $655 for the signs, which would then exceed his contribution limit. Vail self-financed his campaign, spending $8,315.57.
“These were election signs that were repurposed from a previous provincial election,” said Burley. “(Vail) cannot donate zero as the value of his signs.”
Vail was not present at the committee meeting to submit a defence.
The committee has yet to make a ruling on Burley’s request.
