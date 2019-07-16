NOTL extends cannabis interim control bylaw

Niagara-on-the-Lake council voted Monday to extend its cannabis interim control bylaw for one year, blocking new or expanded cannabis operations until July 15, 2020.

The previous council passed a bylaw last summer to restrict further cannabis-related operations until a review of its land-use planning policies was completed. On June 10, staff were directed to prepare a bylaw to extend it for another year.

Coun. Wendy Cheropita, a member of the cannabis committee, presented recommendations for a future cannabis bylaw to council Monday.

Impacts on the community are exactly what residents would expect, she said, including odour, light, crime, negative impacts on tourism, lifestyle, tender fruit and grape and wine industries.

Any time there is a shift in agricultural products, she said, there is also a risk of losing existing plants.

She proposed that the bylaw would not permit any outdoor cultivation, as there is no way of completely controlling odour.

There is a lot of research happening at the moment, she said, so there is potential for a solution down the road, but as it stands, the odour can reach up to one kilometre.

This stipulation would effectively prohibit the outdoor cannabis operation proposed for 930 Airport Rd., an operation that would require no light, make no noise, mitigate odour and require minimal energy, according to planner Nicholas Dell, who presented the proposal to committee of the whole July 8.

The cannabis committee also recommended that operations be limited to industrial zones, include approved odour prevention, limit production, processing and packaging to their license alone, ensure interior lighting is not visible from the exterior from sunset to sunrise, have a setback of 250-metres from neighbouring property lines or establishments and include a fence setback requirement for landscaping purposes.

Councillors Norm Arsenault and John Wiens both commented on the 250-metre setback, saying it ought to be much larger.