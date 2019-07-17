Hamilton's LGBTQ committee wants to expand its membership

Meanwhile, there remains continued skepticism of city officials and councillors if they will even listen to what the membership provides them.

The city’s response to how the committee elected its chair and vice-chair, which was done by secret ballot and not by a show of hands, continued to provoke strong reactions from members.

During one of its early committee meetings Kroetsch and Violetta Nikolskaya were voted chair and vice chair. But advisory committees are supposed to use a show of hands to elect their chairs and not resort to secret ballot. City officials sent committee members an email stating the vote was voided and needed to be done again. The committee was one of several volunteer committees that used a secret ballot to select their chairs and vice chairs.

“I didn’t think the committee did anything wrong,” said member Autumn Getty. “I think the city was trying to shut the committee up.”

Nikolskaya said while it was “very painful” to receive the email, she wanted to give the city the benefit of the doubt.

“Now knowing the context with other committees, it makes me happy,” she said. “It was a very unfortunate coincidence.”

But she did ask for an apology from the city for the tone of the email, but so far hasn’t received one.

“It was not only an inconvenience but also painful to go through,” she said.

The advisory committee has also courted controversy in one of its first decision by requesting the city not to fly the Pride flag at City Hall, which it has done for the last few years. It was in response to the city failing to “materially demonstrate solidarity” with the community by employing Mark Lemire, the former head of the white supremacy group, the Heritage Front. He has worked for the city’s IT department since 2005 but is now on leave while the city manager conducts a review of his hiring and employment.

The committee was also protesting a recent police services board appointment stating it was a missed opportunity to appoint someone from a marginalized community. The committee has also been critical of the city not implementing its transgender and gender non-conforming protocol.