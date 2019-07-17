Hamilton's LGBTQ committee wants to expand its membership

Hamilton’s LGBTQ advisory members are proposing significant changes to reflect the diverse community today to how the city initially envisioned how the committee operated in the past.
At its July 16 meeting, the members approved a motion to expand the membership of the committee from its current nine to 15. In addition, the committee is looking at changing its name and even the standing committee it reports to.
Expanding the committee members is in reaction to how council appointed the new committee, which held its first meeting in April. There was criticism at the time that the city didn’t consult with the LGBTQ community and the interview selection process to determine who should be a member was flawed.
At least one LGBTQ committee member was appointed to the committee without applying while several young people applied but were not interviewed.
Committee chair Cameron Kroetsch said expanding the committee would mean including people from different areas of the community, including young people and representatives from diverse backgrounds, including Indigenous.
“It’s pretty clear we want to expand this committee’s membership,” he said.
He said the committee is holding “working group” inviting all members of the LGBTQ2S to attend to determine the future and purpose of the committee. He said the working group would provide needed public input into what the committee does. He said the first meeting of the working group is scheduled to happen next week.
“We want to get more people involved,” he said.
The committee will be requesting councillors to change the name of the advisory committee, something that has been done in the past. In addition, the members want to send any of its reports and decisions that are made to the emergency and community services committee rather than the audit, finance and administration committee.
“It would better reflect what we do here,” said Kroetsch.
Meanwhile, there remains continued skepticism of city officials and councillors if they will even listen to what the membership provides them.
The city’s response to how the committee elected its chair and vice-chair, which was done by secret ballot and not by a show of hands, continued to provoke strong reactions from members.
During one of its early committee meetings Kroetsch and Violetta Nikolskaya were voted chair and vice chair. But advisory committees are supposed to use a show of hands to elect their chairs and not resort to secret ballot. City officials sent committee members an email stating the vote was voided and needed to be done again. The committee was one of several volunteer committees that used a secret ballot to select their chairs and vice chairs.
“I didn’t think the committee did anything wrong,” said member Autumn Getty. “I think the city was trying to shut the committee up.”
Nikolskaya said while it was “very painful” to receive the email, she wanted to give the city the benefit of the doubt.
“Now knowing the context with other committees, it makes me happy,” she said. “It was a very unfortunate coincidence.”
But she did ask for an apology from the city for the tone of the email, but so far hasn’t received one.
“It was not only an inconvenience but also painful to go through,” she said.
The advisory committee has also courted controversy in one of its first decision by requesting the city not to fly the Pride flag at City Hall, which it has done for the last few years. It was in response to the city failing to “materially demonstrate solidarity” with the community by employing Mark Lemire, the former head of the white supremacy group, the Heritage Front. He has worked for the city’s IT department since 2005 but is now on leave while the city manager conducts a review of his hiring and employment.
The committee was also protesting a recent police services board appointment stating it was a missed opportunity to appoint someone from a marginalized community. The committee has also been critical of the city not implementing its transgender and gender non-conforming protocol.
