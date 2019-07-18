Cambridge woman identified as victim of fatal, head-on, Highway 6 crash

The woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 6 Wednesday has been identified as a 38-year-old Cambridge woman.
Lori Sellner was behind the wheel of a northbound minivan on Highway 6 near Concession 12 East in Freelton around 5:30 p.m. July 17 when her vehicle collided head-on with a southbound SUV, said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
The investigation has so far revealed the SUV, driven by a 19-year-old man, crossed into the centre turn lane and then into northbound traffic just before impact, he said.
Police are investigating whether distracted driving was a factor.
"We don't know if one or both were on their phones," Schmidt said, adding that witnesses reported erratic driving before the crash.
Speed is not believed to have been a factor.
The 19-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed that stretch of Highway 6 into early Thursday morning for the investigation and cleanup.
noreilly@thespec.com
