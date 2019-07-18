Extra security on hand at Hamilton police board amid a call to “flood” the meeting

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who chairs the police board, warned the outspoken protesters several times before pulling the plug on the public meeting in council chambers. It resumed after 10 minutes — but with a line of police officers blocking access to the remaining protesters.

Security was ramped up for the 1 p.m. meeting as The Tower, a local anarchist collective, had called online on activists and LGBTQ+ supporters to "flood" the meeting. Many of the 40-plus people in the gallery, however, were there to watch rather than yell.

One vocal LGBTQ+ protester and anarchist group member, Woody Boychuk, called the meeting interruption an "exercise in people taking back power over public spaces."

He dismissed criticism from some that the meeting was shut down before a Pride review could even be discussed. "They were not going to say anything of value," Boychuk said. "This was about (hate victims) carving out some space for discussion on top of the corrupt political conversation."

Members of the public were eventually allowed back into the meeting after the protesters left the building. Eisenberger said he thought the board was on "good ground" legally for its decision to briefly bar public access to the meeting.

Pride Hamilton representatives eventually read a statement to board members that called Girt's description of the policing response June 15 "completely outside our experience as the event's organizers."

Girt told board members police "respected the wishes of organizers to not be inside the festival" with uniformed officers. He also emphasized police had intelligence that suggested a bigger, unspecified risk had to be addressed a city hall that day, although that turned out not to be the case.

But Pride officials argued they had pointed out on a map where they feared homophobic protesters planned to congregate and told police they were expecting and worried about violence.

LGBTQ+ activist and past Pride event chair Lyla Miklos waited patiently to have her say at the meeting and urged board members to support a policing review of the June 15 event. But she also encouraged police to "do better."

Miklos pointed to a 2006 Pride parade that she said was interrupted by angry soccer fans. She praised police at the time for creating a "human barrier" between parade marchers and an "angry mob."

She questioned why police could not have acted similarly to prevent violence and injuries at Pride 2019.

"You have to do better," she told police at the meeting. "I know you can do better because I have seen you do better."

The police board could discuss the prospect for an independent review as early as next month.

Coun. Nrinder Nann, who along with Ward 1 colleague Maureen Wilson has called for such a review, said she would reach out to police board members to offer their research on viable review options.

But she also said it would be "critical" to include a citizen advisory group — particularly including members routinely victimized by hate. "I don't think this works without having civilian participation."

