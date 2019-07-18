Moving the graves of 300 nuns requires a backhoe, a truck and prayer

To move 300 nuns' graves, you need a backhoe, steel cables, a truck, six months and an undisclosed amount of money.
John O'Brien, the episcopal delegate for cemeteries with the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Hamilton, will oversee the relocation of the cemetery at the School Sisters of Notre Dame Convent in Waterdown, which involves moving the remains of about 300 nuns and two priests.
"It's a very delicate process," O'Brien said. "The key here is that the whole process be conducted methodically, respectfully, to ensure that we minimize any adverse situations from occurring."
An "adverse situation" might include cracking the concrete casing within which a casket and remains are enclosed.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame Atlantic-Midwest Province is selling off its Waterdown convent and relocating the convent cemetery to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1.5 kilometres away.
With just 54 nuns remaining at the convent — their average age 80 — they won't be able to maintain the cemetery in the long term.
While some friends and family of the nuns buried at the Waterdown convent have expressed anger at the thought of their loved ones' bodies being relocated, the School Sisters and O'Brien have tried to reassure them that the move will be done with dignity.
And O'Brien has the experience to back that up.
A third-generation diocese cemetery worker, O'Brien has relocated close to 1,000 graves over the course of his 32-year career.
And "disinterment" — the proper term for digging up graves — is a normal part of the operations of any larger cemetery, he said.
As for the logistics, O'Brien said his staff will likely dig up five graves at a time, using a backhoe, steel cables and a crane. What he'll unearth, he expects, will be caskets in cement "vaults" — cemeteries sometimes require caskets to be placed in cement boxes to prevent soil from sinking down if a casket disintegrates. Once the vaults are extracted, workers will use the backhoe and cables to hoist them onto a truck and drive them over to the Gate of Heaven cemetery.
Prayer will also be part of it.
On the first day of the dig, Waterdown convent nuns will pray at the cemetery and sisters across North America will say a prayer at the same time, said Caelie Haines, spokesperson for School Sisters of Notre Dame Atlantic-Midwest Province.
O'Brien says he has informed the Halton Region Health Department of the request for disinterment.
"(The chief medical officer of health) is primarily concerned with whether any of the sisters ... passed away from a disease that would survive post-mortem," O'Brien said, noting small pox is one example of a disease that might linger after death. "
Anecdotally, there's nothing in the archives that would indicate any one of the sisters passed away from anything more than old age."
How much the disinterment will cost is unknown. O'Brien wouldn't say and neither would Haines. But the cost for the disinterment of one adult body at Gate of Heaven Cemetery is $2,785, according to the cemetery website.
O'Brien hopes to begin the relocation before the end of the summer. The entire process is likely to take six months.
