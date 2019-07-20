Agropur recalls two ice cream sandwich brands

A Canadian dairy co-operative says it is recalling two types of ice cream sandwiches over concerns there might be metal particles in the product.

A statement from Agropur released Friday says the sandwiches were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

The statement says the Iceberg brand sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and the Originale Augustin brand sold in boxes of 30 are being recalled.

It says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is overseeing the recall.