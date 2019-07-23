‘Urgent’ repairs will close parts of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway each night this week

The city will close parts of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway every night for five days to do "urgent repairs" to overhead sign structures.

But it remains unclear what exactly went wrong with the looming metal skeletons to warrant emergency closures that even caught city councillors off-guard.

The repairs began Monday, with nightly Linc closures expected from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day this week. The rolling closures will affect one parkway direction at a time with work starting in the westbound lanes.

Spokesperson Jasmine Graham said an inspection convinced the city to immediately begin "urgent repairs" that include replacing sign hardware like clamps, fixing foundations and reinforcing welds. Overhead maintenance catwalks will also be removed.

The city will go ahead this week with the unexpected night closures despite looming plans to also close the Linc for two weekends starting in late August to fix crumbling asphalt.

The surprise closure of one of the city's busiest roadways — the west end of the Linc sees 80,000-plus daily vehicles — came as news to Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who chairs the city public works committee. "I just heard about it on the radio," he said.

Graham said the city decided it must do the sign repairs now "out of an abundance of caution."

But she could not say Monday what specific risks the inspection uncovered that warrant immediate repairs. The work could cost between $100,000 and $200,000.

Thrill-seeking graffiti artists used to be a problem for road authorities responsible for overhanging signs, but Graham said the repairs are unrelated to vandals. The catwalks are simply being replaced "because they aren't required."

The rolling road closures will cover about three interchanges at a time. The closure Monday night was slated to start at Upper Gage with workers moving westward along the parkway.