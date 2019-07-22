Food guide, Butts in pre-campaign fight

"Over a four-month period, now documented clearly, they pushed and pushed and pushed," he said. "Jody Wilson-Raybould stood on principle and said no. And so, Trudeau and Butts fired her as attorney general. She spoke out and then they kicked her out of the caucus all together."

Wilson-Raybould declined Monday to comment on Butts' involvement in the Liberal campaign.

A Liberal party official confirmed Sunday that Butts will play a central role in the Liberals' re-election effort but would give no more details.. Petitpas Taylor also did not expand on what his position will entail when she was asked about it on Monday.

"We are pleased to have Gerry working on our campaign," she said. "He was an integral part of our team in 2015 and Gerry, as well as many other Canadians, will be helping us we move along in forming our campaign strategies for 2019."

She tried to extend her commentary to say that opposition to science and evidence is a troubling trend among Conservative politicians.

Last Wednesday, Tory Leader Scheer told an annual gathering of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon that the process to craft the new version of the Canada Food Guide, released in January, was "flawed" and it needs to reflect what "science tells us."

"Absolutely, we are going to review that Canada Food Guide," Scheer said, adding there was a "complete lack of consultation" on it. Health Canada disregarded evidence presented by producers such as the dairy farmers, he said.

The food guide has received an overwhelmingly positive response, including from nutrition experts, Petitpas Taylor said Monday. Health Canada received more than 25,000 submissions during the consultation period, she said.

She said her party will continue to base its policy decisions "on facts and science as opposed to what the other party chooses to do."

Ontario Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, the parliamentary secretary to Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, said alongside Petitpas Taylor on Monday that it is a "good thing" for Butts to play a role in the campaign.

"We are focused on running a positive campaign," he said, adding it is of no great surprise to those engaged in public life that Conservatives are "back to attacking the prime minister and his staff on a personal basis."

"The reason for that is because they would rather be changing the channel and be talking about those issues rather than the importance and the significance of evidence and science and data."

By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press