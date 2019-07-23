Hamilton had highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in 2018: Statistics Canada

Hamilton ranked highest among census metropolitan areas for police-reported hate crimes last year, according to a new Statistics Canada study.
The study released Tuesday noted the Hamilton CMA, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, tallied 97 police-reported hate crimes in 2018.
That made for a rate of 17.1 per 100,000 population, the highest among the 35 CMAs.
“I think that we are seeing some of the reasons why residents have been clamouring for action,” Kojo Damptey, manager of programs at the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, said Tuesday. “And truth be told, I also think with Hamilton ranking at the top, I would say that the numbers are actually under-reported.”
In March 2018, the centre and others urged municipal officials to take action against far-right demonstrators holding regular rallies outside city hall.
Last month, some of those regular protesters joined Christian extremist preachers at Gage Park as they held up anti-LGBTQ+ signs and taunted celebrants with rhetoric.
People wearing pink masks countered the homophobic display with a large, fabric screen to block the view from Pride-goers.
Violence that ensued and police’s delayed response to it has been the subject of ongoing debate and criticism of how civic leaders’ have responded in the aftermath.
Statistics Canada noted an overall decrease in the number of police-reported hate crimes last year compared to 2017.
In 2018, there were 1,798 incidents across the country. While in 2017, there were 2,073, which was the highest annual total between 2014 and 2018.
Last year, 780 hate crimes were based on race or ethnicity, 639 relating to religion and 173 targeting sexual orientation.
In Hamilton, since the Pride violence, city council has asked staff to find evidence to seek an injunction to bar the so-called yellow-vest protesters from the city hall plaza.
As well, two city councillors have called for an independent review of Hamilton police policies and practices relating to “hate-based activities” in Hamilton.

