Hamilton had highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in 2018: Statistics Canada

Hamilton ranked highest among census metropolitan areas for police-reported hate crimes last year, according to a new Statistics Canada study.

The study released Tuesday noted the Hamilton CMA, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, tallied 97 police-reported hate crimes in 2018.

That made for a rate of 17.1 per 100,000 population, the highest among the 35 CMAs.

“I think that we are seeing some of the reasons why residents have been clamouring for action,” Kojo Damptey, manager of programs at the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, said Tuesday. “And truth be told, I also think with Hamilton ranking at the top, I would say that the numbers are actually under-reported.”