Mayoral dog Dash will stay at city hall with master Fred Eisenberger

Ontario's human rights tribunal has dismissed a complaint about Mayor Fred Eisenberger's dog at city hall.

In a short written decision posted online, the tribunal dismissed the complaint from Susan Creer because the part-time city recreation worker "failed to identify ... any specific acts of discrimination" under the Human Rights Code.

Creer complained in May about what she called the mayor's "bullying" practice of bringing his three-year-old golden doodle, Dash, into the most public workplace in the city.

Creer cited allergies and asthma in a complaint alleging discrimination based on disability — but also suggested Eisenberger took advantage of his top dog status by ignoring signs banning pets at city hall.

Eisenberger said Wednesday he is pleased the complaint is resolved, but added he has reached out to Creer to assure her Dash will "not come in contact with her" when she visits city hall.

He reiterated the dog is confined to the locked mayoral offices, which are glassed off from the public. "He is definitely not roaming the halls," Eisenberger said. "Everyone in my office is completely comfortable with Dash being there."

The complaint did end up spurring policy change at city hall — although not the change Creer hoped to see.

The city has removed signs on the doors at city hall that banned residents from bringing pets inside.

Eisenberger also suggested the city may take a closer look at a formal policy about allowing employees' pets to visit city offices.

This isn't the first thorny pet issue to dog gatekeepers of municipal property.