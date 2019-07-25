Mom Tinder: Hamiltonians seeking mom friends flock to friend-matching app

"You've been thrust one of the top five major changes a human lifespan will throw at you (motherhood) in a world that just looks different from what parents had," Sharma said. "Connecting with people has been important since the beginning of time."

But she cautions, apps like Peanut won't hand you insta-friends.

"Once you actually find the people you click with, you've got to take it into real life," Sharma said. "The online world is really just good for making those initial clicks and connections. In real life is where the deeper ones happen."

While the apps might be new — Peanut launched in 2017 — using social media to make new friends is not.

Sharma herself used Facebook to meet other moms after she had her first child six years ago.

"I remember dressing up and saying to my husband, 'I'm going to dinner in Port Credit with 12 strangers right now,'" she said. "I got three friends out of that."

But Facebook mom groups still exist, so why use an app?

Some people just want "an app for that," said Alex Sevigny, assistant professor of communications at McMaster University. Apps like Peanut also use algorithms to help boost users' chances of connecting with like-minded friends, theoretically streamlining the whole friend-finding experience.

Still, he's skeptical such apps will have longevity, unless they continue to reward users with meaningful friendships.

Others online wonder why Peanut specifically is only for moms. Asked whether Peanut will consider opening itself up to dads, a spokesperson said: "Never say never, but for now we're very focused on solving this pain point for mothers and mothers-to-be because that's where we felt the greatest need was."

Rachel Felton is one of Peanut's success stories.

The Kitchener mom was craving adult friendship after the birth of her first child when she downloaded the app in February. Last month, she started chatting with a woman with whom she felt so comfortable that the first date was at the woman's house.

Now, "I don't think a day's gone by that we haven't talked to each other," she said.

As someone who used the Tinder dating app before she met her husband, Felton, 26, sees the similarities between the two apps — the swiping, the connecting with new people — but with Peanut there's less pressure, and no time for vanity. Bags under eyes and spit up on shirts are go-to date looks.

She's pleased with her success on Peanut.

"Now it's not just me alone all day with someone who likes to scream at me," she laughed.

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

