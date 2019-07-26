Delayed government transit grants leave HSR expansion plan in limbo

Hamilton's transit expansion faces a potential $10-million shortfall next year as long-promised federal and provincial grant money remains in limbo.
The city's 10-year transit strategy is supposed to put an extra 13 new buses on the road in 2020 and kick-start work on a lower city bus barn.
The strategy relies heavily on promised transit grants — particularly $372 million over a decade announced by the federal Liberals and provincial Conservatives in March 2018.
But Ontario has only just announced an application process to access the cash, and it won't close until late October. After that, city officials fear it could still take months to review proposed transit projects.
The delay "potentially puts in jeopardy" Hamilton's bus-boosting timeline, said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who brought up the importance of transit investment in a wide-ranging meeting about climate change with federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna Thursday.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who chairs the city's public works committee, criticized the province for sitting on committed cash. "It's ridiculous that it took them this long to get started," he said.
Lacking a signed funding agreement, council may have to choose between tapping local taxpayers to cover the shortfall — $10.4 million, just for new buses — or putting off the next year of the HSR strategy.
The city delayed a year of the strategy once before, in 2017 — a decision that proved very unpopular with bus riders impatient with overcrowding and an infamous no-show bus crisis.
McKenna, a Hamilton native, said the federal government is not to blame for the slow rollout in Ontario.
She echoed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who accused the Doug Ford Tories in April of stalling projects.
"We stepped up. We have infrastructure money for public transit, for green infrastructure, for affordable housing," McKenna told a Spectator editorial board Thursday, noting the bilateral agreement calls for the province to gather project applications for review.
"Working with this provincial government is a real challenge … I hope it doesn't hurt Hamilton."
Provincial Tory officials shot back Thursday.
"Any suggestion that Ontario has delayed infrastructure projects is categorically and unequivocally false," said Christine Bujold, press secretary for provincial Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott.
"The province is making every effort to work with the federal government to implement the (transit cash application process) as quickly as possible to ensure provincial priorities are being met and burdens are reduced for municipalities wherever possible."
The incoming Conservative government also initially put already-planned infrastructure projects on hold — including Hamilton's $1 billion LRT — as part of a spending review designed to puncture a ballooning provincial deficit.
The city passed a motion earlier this month to call on the province to act faster on the promised transit cash.
The province announced the grant application process two weeks later.
"Obviously, they got the message," said Eisenberger, who expressed hope the city could still reach a project funding agreement in time to buy buses in 2020.
"We are going to move quickly on our end ... and obviously we know the federal government is committed, so I see no reason why it needs to take that long."
Bujold said the province will begin reviewing submitted projects "as soon as they are received."
City finance head Mike Zegarac has warned it took about eight months for the city's last federally funded transit grant of about $36 million to be approved.
But Zegarac said the city could also explore "stopgap" measures to expand transit service next year without tapping local taxpayers for unexpected millions.
For example, the HSR could delay the retirement of old buses until grant money for new vehicles is made available. "The risk there is if those buses fail, you would be potentially removing advertised service from the road," he said.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
