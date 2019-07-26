McMaster Students Union suspends student club over white supremacist concerns

"The bonehead type, like the type that look like thugs, they're still around. Don't get me wrong."

But a strain of alt-right neo-Nazis, who are mostly upwardly mobile white people under the age of 25, has found arenas on campus, he said.

"You'll see them congregate around and try to recruit out of controversies and issues that allow them to put forward their argument."

That includes the free-speech movement, which Balgord said includes legitimate activists. "Unfortunately, often, they are arm in arm with people in the alt-right neo-Nazi movement."

Another cover can be a stated raison d'être of historical or philosophical natures, Balgord said.

The Dominion Club originally made its pitch to the Student Representative Assembly as the Macdonald Society, named after Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A.

"There exist no clubs aimed to address the promotion of Canadian culture, traditions and heritage, but also more conventional topics such as Canadian history, language, religion and geography," the application reads.

The assembly's club administrator asked the applicants if they'd consider another name because Macdonald "held values that supported the idea of an Aryan race and preservation of said race," a July 16 report noted.

In response, the applicants offered another name, "The McMaster Dominion Society," which refers to "Canada's history as a dominion under the British Crown."

They also denied any connections to other Macdonald-themed clubs, "especially extremist groups."

Angst over hate groups organizing in Hamilton has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks following violence at Pride celebrations at Gage Park in June.

A brawl broke out after alt-right demonstrators and extremist preachers crashed the LGBTQ+ annual festival by waving homophobic signs at celebrants.

Meanwhile, at city hall, alt-right protesters have held regular rallies railing against immigration for more than a year.

Marando said finding the right balance for freedom of expression can be tricky. "But we need to ensure that we do safeguard against potentially harmful groups, regardless."

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

